Kenneth Tsang, James Corden, Jurassic World: Dominion + More!

KENNETH TSANG DIES AT 87: According to People, actor Kenneth Tsang died while in COVID-19 quarantine in Hong Kong on Wednesday (April 27th) at the age of 87. Tsang had just returned from Singapore and tested negative for the virus on Tuesday (April 26th). With a 65-year-long film career, Tsang was in 220 films, including Rush Hour 2 and Die Another Day. His manager, Andrew Ooi at Echelon Talent Management, said, “Kenneth was not only a wonderfully gifted actor, but he was also a dear friend whom I respected and I could turn to for advise when needed. It was a joy and honor to watch him work and bring the many characters he played to life. I’m saddened and I will miss him.”

JAMES CORDEN IS LEAVING THE LATE LATE SHOW IN 2023: Deadline reports that James Corden will no longer be hosting The Late Late Show at the end of his extension in Spring 2023. “It’s been it’s a really hard decision to leave because I’m so immensely proud of the show. I’m thrilled to be extending [for a year]. I always thought I’d do it for five years and then leave and then I stayed on. I’ve really been thinking about it for a long time, thinking whether there might be one more adventure,” he said in a statement.

NEW TRAILER FOR JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION IS RELEASED: According to Entertainment Tonight, the second trailer for Jurassic World: Dominion dropped on Thursday (April 28th), and fans can’t wait until to get to theaters on June 10th. With dinosaurs running rampant, Jeff Goldblum says, “The doomsday clock might be about out of time.”

THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS AND SNAKES GETS RELEASE DATE: According to Deadline, Lionsgate announced a release date for The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes at CinemaCon on Thursday (April 28th). The Hunger Games prequel is expected to reach theaters on November 17th, 2023.