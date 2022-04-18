Kendall Jenner, Seth Rogan, Wil Wheaton + More!

website maker

KENDALL JENNER POSTS TOPLESS 818 TEQUILA PHOTO: People reports that on Friday (April 15th), Kendall Jenner posted a photo of herself poolside, wearing nothing but her purple bikini bottoms, with one arm holding a bottle of 818 Tequila and the other draped across her chest. “@drink818 by the pool >,” she captioned the post.

SETH ROGAN COMMENTS ON JACK IN THE BOX’S ‘PINEAPPLE EXPRESS’ PROMOTION: According to TMZ, Seth Rogan isn’t happy about Jack in the Box’s 4/20 “Pineapple Express” promotion. On Sunday (April 17th), the Knocked Up actor commented on the fast food company’s ad for a “Pineapple Express” shake. “This has nothing to do with the movie Pineapple Express. We had nothing to do with this and weren’t asked if we wanted our film associated with this. And obviously if we did a tie in, it would have to be to promote those bizarre fucking diarrhea inducing taco things they sell,” he wrote.

WIL WHEATON ‘DEEPLY’ APPRECIATES JERRY O’CONNELL’S APOLOGY: Page Six reports that Jerry O’Connell apologized to his Stand By Me costar Wil Wheaton recently, saying, “I heard before you talk about some of the struggles you were going through during ‘Stand by Me,’ and you know, while I was 11 at the time, that’s an excuse; I do want to apologize for not being there more for you when you were younger. But I want to say, to the bigger picture, you never know what someone is going through when you’re with them. I don’t feel guilt, but I just want to say I’m sorry I wasn’t there for you more.” Wheaton told O’Connell that he “deeply” appreciated the sentiment and replied, “You were 11. How could you have possibly known? Also, everyone in the audience who is a trauma survivor knows this: We’re real, real, real good at covering up what we’re going through.” Wheaton has been open about the emotional abuse he experienced from his father when he was young, including that he was “forced” to become a child actor.

DONNY OSMOND SURPRISES JENNIFER GARNER FOR HER BIRTHDAY: Page Six reports that on Friday (April 15th), Jennifer Garner posted a video to Instagram to share a special birthday surprise she got just ahead of her 50th on Sunday (April 17th). Donny Osmond, who she loved as a child, approached her while she was out to eat. “My first (pre)birthday surprise was a doozy— the one and only, legend in his own time, object of my childhood adoration and devotion— @donnyosmond showed up to knock my purple socks off,” she wrote.