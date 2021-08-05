Kendall Jenner is being sued by Italian fashion brand Liu Jo for breach of contract.

The company is seeking $1.8 million, claiming that the model failed to appear at the second of two planned pohto shoots, for which she was paid $1.5 million plus a 20 percent service fee. According to court documents obtained by E! News, Jenner ghosted Liu Jo after the March 2020 shoot was postponed because she could not travel to London amid the worsening coronavirus pandemic.

A representative for The Society Management, which reps Jenner says that the suit is ”without merit” and she has “continually offered Liiu Jo alternative dates and locations to fulfill the agreement.”