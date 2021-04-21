Kendall Jenner Granted Restraining Order

Kendall Jenner has been granted a five-year restraining order from a man named Malik Bowker, who allegedly threatened to kill her. A judge ordered her to stay at least 100 yards away from Kendall, her home, work and vehicle, TMZ reports.

He is also not permitted to contact her electronically through texts, emails or DMs.

Kendall headed to court after claiming he traveled across country to shoot her with a gun. She also said that he planned to kill her with a gun and then turn the gun on himself. All of this came as another 27-year-old man made it onto her property and tried to get in her pool and swim naked.