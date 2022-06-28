Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker, Katie Holmes + More!

KENDALL JENNER AND DEVIN BOOKER ARE SEEN TOGETHER FOLLOWING SPLIT: According to TMZ, Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker were spotted together Soho House in Malibu Sunday (June 26th), enjoying one another’s company amid reports of their breakup. Booker also “liked” Jenner’s nude sunbathing post. Time will tell whether things are really over between them or not!

KATIE HOLMES AND BOBBY WOOTEN III LOOK ‘VERY MUCH IN LOVE’ AT HAMPTONS WEDDING: Page Six reports that Katie Holmes and her new beau, Bobby Wooten III, seem to be very smitten with one another. An eyewitness shared that the pair engaged in some PDA at a wedding in Montauk over the weekend. “Katie and Bobby were very affectionate with each other at all times; they looked very in love and didn’t care who saw,” the source said.

KIM KARDASHIAN WISHES HER ‘#1 RIDE OR DIE’ KHLOE KARDASHIAN A HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Kim Kardashian took to Instagram on Monday (June 27th) to wish her sister Khloe Kardashian the happiest of birthdays. Along with photos of the two of them eating pizza, Kim wrote, “Happy Birthday to my number #1 ride or die @khloekardashian I feel so blessed to be your sister and call you my best friend! No one in this planet deserves the happiness and blessings that are coming your way. Every single person that is blessed to be close to you is a better person because of you. I am so proud of your heart and how genuine you are. You are always true to yourself and always want what’s best for others! Your heart is so pure that I can feel all of the best energy coming your way. I love you so much and couldn’t get through this life without you.”

VANESSA HUDGENS RETURNS TO THE SCHOOL FROM ‘HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL:’ On Sunday (June 27th), Vanessa Hudgens posted a video of herself visiting the Salt Lake City school where High School Musical was filmed. “Do you remember in kindergarten how you’d meet a kid and know nothing about them, then 10 seconds later you’re playing like you’re best friends because you didn’t have to be anything but yourself?” she captioned the video.