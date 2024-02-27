Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker, Halle Berry + More!

KENDALL JENNER IS REPORTEDLY ‘TRYING TO FIGURE THINGS OUT’ WITH DEVIN BOOKER: Entertainment Tonight reports that Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker might be getting back together, following her split from Bad Bunny late last year. A source told the outlet that they are “trying to figure things out” and are “actively speaking [to] and seeing one another” following their breakup in October of 2022. This comes after the pair were spotted in the same VIP section at Super Bowl LVIII—though they sat separately.

HALLE BERRY AND HALLE BAILEY ‘LINK UP’ AT MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER GAME: Halle Berry and Halle Bailey delighted their fans on Monday (February 26th) by sharing photos together at the LA Galaxy vs. Inter Miami CF soccer match in Los Angeles on Sunday (February 25th). The Monster’s Ball actor hugs The Little Mermaid star in one snapshot shared to Instagram. “When two Halles link up … truly adore you @hallebailey,” Berry wrote in the caption. Bailey commented on the post, “i was living for this moment!! thank you for being so kind to me you’ve made my life.” She also captioned her own post, “my night was made tonight … i was so nervous … with the icon @halleberry.”

MILO VENTIMIGLIA SAYS IT WAS LOVE AT FIRST SIGHT WITH JARAH MARIANO: This Is Us actor Milo Ventimiglia told Entertainment Tonight in a recent interview that he knew his wife, Jarah Mariano, was the one the first time they met. “When I saw my wife, I was always just like, ‘Oh no, she’s my wife,'” he told the outlet. “Right away, I just kinda knew.” The pair were married in a private ceremony last year.

BRADLEY COOPER REVEALS HIS LOVE FOR REALITY TV: On Monday’s (February 26th) episode of the Armchair Expert podcast, Bradley Cooper told Dax Shepard that he is “absolutely obsessed” with reality TV. The Maestro actor listed Love Is Blind, Love on the Spectrum, and The Golden Bachelor as some of his favorites. “It entered my life, and I was like, ‘Oh, this is the most incredible reflection of human behavior and social dynamics,’” he said.