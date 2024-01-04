Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny, Pamela Anderson + More!

KENDALL JENNER AND BAD BUNNY REPORTEDLY SPENT NEW YEAR’S EVE TOGETHER: Despite breaking up late last year, Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny reportedly reunited on New Year’s Eve (December 31st). A source told TMZ on Wednesday (January 3rd) that the pair joined a group of mutual friends on vacation near Barbados. The Kardashians star’s friend, Renell Medrano, also shared a video to Instagram in which Bad Bunny could be heard in the background saying, “Feliz Año Nuevo!” However, the source added that the pair aren’t officially back together.

PAMELA ANDERSON CONTINUES TO GO MAKEUP-FREE FOR PROENZA SCHOULER CAMPAIGN: Pamela Anderson is continuing to bring her au naturel look to the fashion world. According to People, the Baywatch star did a makeup-free, high-fashion photoshoot for Proenza Schouler’s Spring 2024 collection. “I think I’m not a trend follower. I would prefer to be a trendsetter,” she told the outlet last year. “I think being a pioneer and being yourself is difficult to do in a world that’s telling you to be something else.”

AMBER HEARD THANKS FANS FOR ‘SUPPORT’ FOLLOWING RELEASE OF ‘AQUAMAN AND THE LOST KINGDOM:’ Amber Heard shared her first post to Instagram in six months on Wednesday (January 3rd), thanking fans for their support. Alongside behind-the-scenes photos of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Heard wrote, “After all this time, Aquaman 2 made its splash (sorry, its too easy) Thank you to all of my fans for the overwhelming support and love in Mera’s AQ return.”

SIENNA MILLER WELCOMES HER FIRST CHILD WITH OLI GREEN: Sienna Miller has welcomed her second child to the world! The Anatomy of a Scandal actor and her boyfriend, Oli Green, were photographed getting coffee in London, while Miller held onto the newborn baby. According to Page Six, this is their first child together. The Alfie actor shares an 11-year-old daughter named Marlowe with her ex-fiance, Tom Sturridge.