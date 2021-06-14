Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Celebrate 1 Year + Intruder at Kylie's House

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have largely kept their romance under wraps, but the model and NBA player went public over the weekend in celebration of their 1-year anniversary.

Jenner shared snuggly shots of them together on social media, and the Phoenix Suns guard shared his own shots, captioning one 365 and another 52, for the number of days and weeks in a year.

INTRUDER

Kylie Jenner, meanwhile, is having a very different week. TMZ reports that an intruder refused to leave her home until he could declare his love for her; he was arrested, and her security team reportedly knew him well. While he usually left when they told him to, this time it was different.

The team detained him until police arrived and booked him for trespassing.

This is just the latest frightening encounter for the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Kim Kardashian, Kylie and Kendall have all recently had to get a temporary restraining against men who show up at their homes uninvited and refuse to leave.