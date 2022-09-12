Kelly Ripa Shares That She Once Passed Out During Sex With Mark Consuelos

In her forthcoming memoir Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories, Kelly Ripa detailed the time in 1997 when she passed out in the middle of sex with her husband, Mark Consuelos. Unfortunately for Ripa, it wasn’t because the sex was just that good.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan host shared that she passed out due to two large cysts growing on her ovaries. Of her time in the hospital, she wrote, “My eyes shift between the fuzzy images on the screen, the remnants of my ovarian tormentor, and Mark happily snacking away. Sex can be so traumatic I think, and yet one of us is completely undaunted. There he is, happily munching on the saltines now and ordering a second apple juice. Mark could be at a movie, or a spa. Instead, I’m flat on my back wondering when the other two cysts will burst.”

The All My Children actress added that she was shocked by the way Consuelos decided to dress her. “Here is my husband, who is, dare I say, stylish, well-dressed at all times, and yet he dressed me like a dime store prostitute in my time of need. It’s still baffling to me to this day that this is the best costume for the day that he could find for me, to the point where, when I was on the stretcher, I thought I was dreaming; I was having a nightmare. I didn’t realize I had come to,” she wrote.

Apparently, the Riverdale actor dressed her in a French-cut leotard, a pair of his Juventus pants with side snaps, and red Manolo Blahniks heels.