Kelly Ripa Reveals That Her Daughter Lola Walked In On Her And Mark Consuelos Having Sex Twice

On Wednesday’s (August 2nd) episode of the Let’s Talk Off Camera podcast, Kelly Ripa detailed the awkward experience of having her daughter, Lola, walk in on her and Mark Consuelos having sex—twice. Unfortunately for Lola, both incidents took place on her birthday.

Lola was eight when she walked in on them the first time, while the family was vacationing in Italy. “I encouraged him to lock … the door, and he tells me he did,” Ripa said. “All I know is, at a certain point, I made eye contact with my 8-year-old daughter who is standing at the foot of the bed.”

The second time was on Lola’s 16th birthday. “The same thing happened eight years later on her 16th birthday,” Ripa added. “Same exact thing. She threw the door open.” This time around, Lola was devastated.

“‘Oh, my God, life is over. I used to see in color, and now everything is gray. How could you do this to me? What is wrong with you people?'” the talk show host recalled her daughter saying.

“The moral of the story is she never learned to knock. Hopefully, by the time she turns 24, we’ll be done having sex,” Ripa joked.