Kelly Ripa Hates Being TV

Kelly Ripa hates being on TV.

The Live! host told Bethenny Frankel’s Just B podcast, "Being in front of the camera is not something I've ever enjoyed. I'm not very comfortable. I always say I could do my job for 200 years if it didn't happen on camera."

She added that she’s wanted to throw the towel in for 20 years, explaining, "I don't like the attention, I don't go to parties, I don't go to Hollywood events. I don't do any of that stuff. I would rather buy clothes than have to ask to borrow anything. It's painful."