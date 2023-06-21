Kelly Osbourne Criticizes Prince Harry For ‘Whining’ And ‘Complaining’

Kelly Osbourne had some choice words for Prince Harry during Tuesday’s (June 20th) episode of the I’ve Had It podcast. The Fashion Police host called the Duke of Sussex a “f—king t—t.”

“He’s a whining, complaining, woe is me, ‘I’m the only one that’s ever had mental problems. My life was so hard,'” Osbourne said.

“Everybody’s f—king life is hard,” she added. “You were the prince of a god damn country who dressed up as a f—king Nazi and now you’re trying to come back as the Pope? Suck it.”