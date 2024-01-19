Kelly Osbourne Comments On Clip From ‘The View’ Going Viral Again

Kelly Osbourne can’t escape what she calls “the most cringe moment of [her] entire life,” as a clip from her infamous appearance on The View has now become a TikTok trend. Commenting on Donald Trump’s views on immigration, the Fashion Police host said during a 2015 episode, “If you kick every Latino out of this country, then who is going to be cleaning your toilets, Donald Trump?”

Osbourne has since faced significant backlash for these comments—but now people on TikTok are also having fun with it. “If you kick out every they/them out of this country, who is going to make your drinks, Starbucks?” one person joked.

Another said, “If you get rid of every guarded, hopeless romantic that’s never been in a serious relationship, then who is going to be listening to your Reputation album, Taylor Swift?”

Osbourne told the Rolling Stone in an interview published Thursday (January 18th), “I’d be lying if I said I didn’t hate myself a little bit more each time I see it. But to see people be creative with it does put a smile on my face. It turns something so ugly into something funny.”