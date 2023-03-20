Kelly McCreary, Tina Fey, Kenan Thompson + More!

KELLY MCCREARY IS LEAVING ‘GREY’S ANATOMY:’ Deadline reports that Kelly McCreary will be leaving Grey’s Anatomy as a series regular after nine years on the show. McCreary has starred as Maggie Pierce, Meredith Grey’s half-sister, since season 10. This news comes just months after Ellen Pompeo announced her exit. McCreary took to Instagram on Friday (March 17th) to say goodbye. “9 seasons, 200 episodes, scores of heroic surgeries, countless brave patients, dozens of delightful sister house scenes, 1 episode with my real-life sister, some loss and some grief, a few ghostly visitations from mothers,” she wrote. “innumerable fits of laughter, all the medical jargon mastered, a slew of friends for life, myriad collaborators who grew me as an artist, 1 grateful heart and 1 massive THANK YOU. What a ride!”

‘MEAN GIRLS’ WRITER BLASTS TINA FEY OVER UNPAID DUES: Mean Girls was inspired by Rosalind Wiseman’s book Queen Bees and Wannabes, but the author told The New York Post recently that Tina Fey and Paramount owe her unpaid dues—and that she is considering taking legal action. Wiseman sold her film rights in 2002 for $400,000, but her contract allegedly included residual gains. However, she claims Paramount says the franchise has made no net profits. “Yes, I had a terrible contract, but the movie has made so much money, and they keep recycling my work over and over again, so to not even consider me,” she told the outlet. “Over the years Tina’s spoken so eloquently about women supporting other women, but it’s gotten increasingly clear to me that, in my own personal experience, that’s not going to be the experience.”

KENAN THOMPSON AND KEL MITCHELL CONFIRM ‘GOOD BURGER’ SEQUEL: Good Burger 2 is officially a go! Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell confirmed the news on The Tonight Show Friday (March 17th). The movie is expected to start filming this summer.

DJIMON HOUNSOU FEELS ‘CHEATED’ BY PAY DISPARITY IN HOLLYWOOD: According to Deadline, Shazam! Fury of the Gods star Djimon Hounsou has been working in Hollywood for more than 30 years. He has received two Oscar nominations and has held roles in major films such as Amistad, Gladiator, In America, Laura Croft, Blood Diamond, and Guardians of the Galaxy. Yet he told The Guardian recently, “I have yet to meet the film that paid me fairly.” Hounsou added, “I’m still struggling to try to make a dollar! I’ve come up in the business with some people who are absolutely well off and have very little of my accolades. So I feel cheated, tremendously cheated, in terms of finances and in terms of the workload as well.”