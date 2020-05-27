Kelly Dodd Says ‘No One Is Dying,’ Goes Mask-Free

Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd has publicly ditched her mask as restaurants and stores reopen in California.

The 44-year-old, who has courted controversy for her remarks about COVID, shared on Instagram Stories: “Yay, we finally get to have a meal out. Yay, no one is wearing a mask. I love it. Yay!”

Despite her statement, employees at the restaurant she was dining at were wearing masks. “No one is wearing masks here in Orange County. Yup, because no one is dying here of the virus,” the Bravo star claimed. Her mother mom, Bobbi and 13-year-old daughter Jolie, whom she shares with ex-husband Michael Dodd, joined her.

She added in another Story: “It’s not the government’s job to protect my health. It’s the government’s job to protect my RIGHTS. It’s my job to protect my health. When you trade liberty for safety you end up losing both.”

According to reports, Orange County has lost more than 133 people to COVID. In April, she said coronavirus was “God’s way of thinning the herd.”