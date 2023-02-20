Kellie Pickler’s Husband Kyle Jacobs Found Dead From Apparent Suicide

On Friday (2-17) afternoon Kellie Pickler’s husband, Kyle Jacobs was found dead from apparent suicide in the couple’s Nashville home.

According to a statement from the Metro Police Department, officers and the Nashville Fire Department responded and said he apparently suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Kellie had reported that she awoke a short time earlier, did not see her husband, and began looking for him. After she and her personal assistant were unable to open the door to the upstairs bedroom/office, the assistant telephoned 911.”

Kyle co-wrote and produced for several artists and is one of three writers on Garth Brooks’ “More Than a Memory.”

The day before Kyle’s death, he posted on Instagram in celebration of Lee Brice’s album Hey World being certified platinum. He wrote: “Platinum?! SWEEEET!!! An amazing crew of incredibly talented peeps put this one together…Deeply honored to be a creative part of it…Thank you Jesus!!!” Jacobs co-wrote three songs, played acoustic guitar, sang backup, and also produced the album.

Kellie and Kyle just celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary last month. he was 49.