Kelli Giddish, Shonda Rhimes, Kate McKinnon + More!

KELLI GIDDISH TO RETURN TO ‘LAW & ORDER: SVU’ FOR SEASON 25: According to Today, Law & Order: SVU fans can look forward to Kelli Giddish reprising her role as Detective Amanda Rollins for the premiere of the show’s 25th season. It is unclear at this point if she will appear in more episodes on the new season, set to premiere on January 18th. Mariska Hargitay celebrated her costar’s return by sharing a video of the pair dancing to Paul Russell’s “Lil Boo Thang” on Instagram Tuesday (November 28th). “Back with my lil boo thang,” she wrote in the caption.

SHONDA RHIMES SAYS SHE WAS ‘SORT OF WAITING’ TO BE CALLED OUT FOR NETFLIX DEAL DURING STRIKES: Deadline reports that at a Q&A for The New York Times DealBook conference, Grey’s Anatomy and Bridgerton creator Shonda Rhimes said she thought she might be blamed, in part, for the rise of streaming amid the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. In 2017, Rhimes was one of the first to sign a major talent deal with Netflix, leaving her old home at ABC behind. “I will admit that I was sort of waiting for someone to say, ‘You made the first big deal that started people moving into streaming…And therefore, like, this is partially your fault,” she said.

KATE MCKINNON AND ADAM DRIVER TO HOST ‘SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE:’ According to Entertainment Tonight, former Saturday Night Live cast member Kate McKinnon will be returning to the show as host on December 16th— for the first time since leaving in 2022. She will be joined by musical guest Billie Eilish. The week prior, Adam Driver will host the show for the fourth time, joined by Olivia Rodrigo as the musical guest. Saturday Night Live announced the news on X Wednesday (November 29th) and wrote in the caption, “Last two shows of 2023!!!”

SEBASTIAN STAN TO PLAY DONALD TRUMP IN ‘THE STUDENT:’ Variety reports that Sebastian Stan is set to portray Donald Trump in a movie called The Student by Holy Spider creator Ali Abbasi. Jeremy Strong will star as Roy Cohn in the film, while Maria Bakalova is set to play Ivana Trump. The official logline reads, “‘The Student’ is an exploration of power and ambition set in a world of corruption and deceit. It’s a mentor-protege story that charts the origins of an American dynasty. Filled with larger than life characters, it reveals the moral and human cost of a culture defined by winners and losers.”