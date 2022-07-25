Keke Palmer Still Doesn’t Know Who Dick Cheney Is

A meme was born when Nope actress Keke Palmer revealed she didn’t know who Dick Cheney was during an interview with Vanity Fair in 2019. On Friday (July 22nd), Vanity Fair published a new interview with the Alice actress, in which she shared that she still doesn’t know who he is.

“Everybody was like, ‘It was Dick Cheney!’ And I’m like, still means nothing,” she said. “The way people were coming up to me, telling me who he was, it seemed like he wasn’t worth me doing the research on.”

In a similar vein, Palmer went viral recently for not knowing who Scully and Mulder from The X-Files were either. While promoting Nope with her costars, she read fans’ theories about the film. “I bet we see Scully and Mulder,” one fan wrote.

Palmer responded, “And who the hell are they? Why would we see them?”