Keke Palmer Says Her Retirement From Hollywood Might Be ‘Around The Corner’

Keke Palmer is looking at the possibility of retiring from Hollywood. The Nope actor told Teen Vogue in an interview published Tuesday (January 30th) that “the timer has started.”

“I think it’s because I just haven’t felt it yet,” she told the outlet. “But the timer, I know that it’s around the corner. I don’t know when exactly, but it’s around the corner.”

“I love to perform, but is that something that can last forever? I think I always would wonder, Is it something that times out?” she added, while also noting that some people do act for the entirety of their careers.

“If you were a lawyer, you want to get to be a partner. I didn’t understand what the version of that was for me,” she said. “Some people become directors or they become a producer or they become the head of Paramount.”

Palmer hopes to use her success to help others reach their goals, which is why she launched KeyTV. “The main thing I want those legacies to be is [a call] to use your power for good, to use what you have to create spaces and systems for other people to thrive,” she said. “I just don’t believe in holding everything. I don’t believe in gatekeeping.”