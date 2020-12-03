Keke Palmer Reveals Severe Acne, Confidence Struggles

Hustlers star Keke Palmer is opening up after trying to put her best face forward for years. The 27-year-old explained how she’d worked for years to get rid of her acne, and finally understood the root cause of it when she was diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome, or PCOS.

“For some of you this may be TMI, but for me my platform has always been used for things much greater than me,” she said. “Polycystic [ovary] syndrome has been attacking me from the inside out my entire life and I had no idea.”

Palmer said: “My skin has made me sad many nights but I do not give up on myself. I know this is not me and my body has been looking for help.”

Palmer said she “tried EVERYTHING” to minimize her acne, including Accutane, other treatments, changing her diet, drinking more water. But doctors weren’t really stepping up to help.

“It took ME taking a personal look into my family that has a history of diabetes and obesity, to understand what was ACTUALLY happening with me,” she said. “And unfortunately doctors are people and if you don’t ‘look the part’ they may not think that’s your problem. They may not even suggest it if you ‘look healthy’ whatever that means!”

She added: “This especially makes me sad because my family struggled for years and no doctor could help them, they actually mislead them and just took their money. It’s only because of what my family sacrificed that allows me to even have the resources to share the information I’m sharing with you! Their fight out of poverty gave me a better life and I just want to share what I learn.”