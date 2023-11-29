Keke Palmer Opens Up About The ‘Trauma’ Of Being A Child Actor

Keke Palmer spoke about how fame affected her as a child on the most recent episode of her podcast, Baby, This is Keke Palmer. The Nope actor was 11 years old when she starred in her breakout role of Akeelah Anderson in Akeelah and the Bee.

Speaking with Dr. Drew Pinsky, she said on Tuesday’s (November 28th) episode, “No one could relate to me — not my siblings, not even my parents. Anytime a dynamic is shifted like that it can get highly toxic, because no one knows how to deal with the trauma of being a celebrity, or having a celebrity child.”

Palmer then related this experience to a relationship she had later in life. “But then I reach that reenactment, and the reenactment is, here it is again, someone doesn’t see me,” she said. “I put myself in an intimate scenario with someone where they don’t see me … They didn’t see me.”

This comes after the Alice actor filed a domestic violence restraining order against her ex-boyfriend, Darius Jackson, and was granted temporary custody of their nine-month-old baby.