Keke Palmer, Jeremy Renner + More!

DARIUS JACKSON ACCUSES KEKE PALMER OF ABUSE FOLLOWING RESTRAINING ORDER: Keke Palmer’s ex-boyfriend, Darius Jackson, has filed a counterclaim—after the Nope actor was granted a domestic violence restraining order against him in November. In court documents obtained by E! News, Jackson claimed Palmer was the “the primary aggressor” during their relationship and accused her of punching, hitting, and choking him. He also claimed she “called him over 200 times and sent him over 50 emails” in late 2021, when he “told her he would not spend the night with her.” This comes after the Alice actor accused Jackson of physical and emotional abuse and submitted screenshots from a surveillance video that showed he “trespassed into my home without my knowledge or consent, threatened me, then physically attacked me.”

JEREMY RENNER TO RELEASE ‘MUSICAL DIARY’ ON THE ONE-YEAR ANNIVERSARY OF HIS SNOWPLOW ACCIDENT: Jeremy Renner announced on Instagram Sunday (December 17th) that he will be releasing his “new musical diary” titled “Wait” on January 1st, 2024—one year after the Avengers actor suffered 30+ broken bones in a tragic snowplow accident. “New musical diary — story of life, death, recovery, all things learned along the way ‘Wait’ lit Jan 1. I can’t wait to share more with you,” he wrote.