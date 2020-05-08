Keith Urban Say Nicole Kidman Is A ‘Patient’ Mother

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman have been married since 2006. They have 2 daughters, Sunday Rose, and Faith Margaret. With Mother’s Day coming up this weekend, we talked to Keith about Nicole. He tells us more: [“She’s an extraordinary mum, she really, really is. Those girls are very, very lucky, and I feel very lucky that the children I should have in this world happen to be with Nic. I don’t know anything about raising kids and Nic does, and that comes in extremely, um, it’s really made for an experience I wouldn’t have had without that. Her patience, her recognizing them as people and not just little kids is really extraordinary. Her attention to honoring their feelings and listening to them right from day one – really being attentive to that is not how I was raised at all, so it’s really beautiful to see.”] SOUNDCUE :45 (OC: it’s really beautiful to see)