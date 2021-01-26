Keira Knightley Won't Act in Sex Scenes Directed by Men

Keira Knightley will do sex scenes, but only if they’re directed by women. Speaking to the Chanel Connects pod, she said the ban on men is due "partly vanity and also it's the male gaze".

Knightley did add a no nudity clause to her contract after becoming a mom. She told The Farewell director Lulu Wang and Diane Solway: "If I was making a story that was about that journey of motherhood and body acceptance, I feel like, I'm sorry, but that would have to be with a female filmmaker."

She continued: "I don't want it to be those horrible sex scenes where you're all greased up and everybody is grunting. I'm not interested in doing that. Saying that, there's times where I go, 'Yeah, I completely see where this sex would be really good in this film and you basically just need somebody to look hot.’ So therefore you can use somebody else because I'm too vain and the body has had two children now and I'd just rather not stand in front of a group of men naked."

Knightley welcomed Edie in 2015 and Delilah in 2019 with husband James Righton.