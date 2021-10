Keanu Reeves handed out Rolex watches to the four stuntmen who worked with him on the set of John Wick 4.

TMZ reports that the actor handed out brand-new 2020 Submariners as filming wrapped in Paris this weekend.

A social media post from Jeremy Skillz shows that the watches were engraved with “The John Wick Five” along with a “thank you” from Reeves and the year, 2021.