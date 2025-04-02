Keanu Reeves Set For ‘John Wick 5’ As Franchise Expands With More Spinoffs

Keanu Reeves will reprise his role as the world’s greatest assassin in John Wick 5, as confirmed by Lionsgate at CinemaCon. The studio also announced plans for an animated prequel and a standalone “modern day kung-fu classic” led by Donnie Yen. That’s in addition to the upcoming Ana de Armas-starring spinoff Ballerina. Reeves is returning alongside director Chad Stahelski, and the same production team. The actor will also voice John Wick in the animated prequel, which is aimed at “more mature audiences” and tells the story of Wick as he accomplishes the Impossible Task of eliminating all his adversaries in one night to earn his freedom. (Variety)