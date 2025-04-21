Keanu Reeves Reportedly Playing Villain In Weezer Movie

During their Coachella performance over the weekend, Rivers Cuomo dropped some hints about the Weezer movie that’s currently in the works. Described as a mockumentary blending elements of Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, the film reportedly features Keanu Reeves as the villain. The project delves into the band’s “rivalry” with Reeves, dating back to their (real) first gig in 1992 opening for his band, Dogstar. Joining Reeves in the cast are Juliette Lewis, Eric Andre, Johnny Knoxville, and Ben Schwartz, alongside Weezer. The film is helmed by Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman (Paranormal Activity 3, Catfish), and produced by David Leitch (John Wick). (COS)