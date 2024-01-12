Keanu Reeves is Writing A Novel Based On His ‘BRZRKR’ Comic Book Series

Keanu Reeves does it all. He’s a well-known actor; his band, Dogstar, was on tour last year. Now, he’s writing a novel called The Book of Elsewhere with author China Miéville. The new book is a spinoff of his comic book series BRZRKR and is set to be released in July.

“The series tells the story of an immortal warrior’s fight through the ages,” the Matrix actor said on Good Morning America Wednesday (January 10th). “I love the world of BRZRKR so much that I wanted to explore it further and I thought one of the best ways to do that is through a novel.”

He added, “The Book of Elsewhere will publish in July 2024; if you read it, I hope you love it. Thank you.”