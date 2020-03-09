Katy Perry Shares Her Baby News With ‘American Idol’ Judges

After revealing that she’s pregnant last week with the release of a new music video, Katy Perry addressed the news at the start of last night’s American Idol.

Joined by her fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, the trio announced the exciting development in a segment that appeared to have been taped recently.

“I can’t tell you how excited I am that we’re going to have a fourth judge on the show this year,” Richie said with a smile, before anyone had actually revealed the baby news.

“I think it’s a perfect addition to this panel,” Bryan added, before asking Perry to reveal the identity of the so-called “fourth judge.”

“We’re having a baby!” Perry declared, rubbing both hands over her baby bump.

When Katy asked the guys if they’ll throw her a baby shower, all the ideas come pouring out. Not all of them are good. “I’ve got the fishing tackle,” says Bryan.

Meanwhile, Idol’s fourth week of auditions introduced a colorful assortment of characters, from an empowered woman who was inspired by Katy Perry to dump her boyfriend to a guy who sees dead people.

Several contestants brought companions for support. Marcus Tinsley introduced the judges to his pet pig, and performed “Mine” by Bazzi, earning him a golden ticket. Singing “Language” by Tori Kelly, 17-year-old Olivia Ximines brought along her dance team to celebrate her eventual trip to Hollywood.

Jimmy Levy brought his psychic mother, who gave the judges messages from beyond. Levy comes from a family of mediums who interact with the spirits. Singing “Nobody Love” by Tori Kelly a cappella, Levy found his groove.

Marna Michele sang “Million Reasons” by Lady Gaga. Born with arthrogryposis, a curvature of the joints, Michele has been confined to a wheelchair for most of her life. But she fell in love with music because, she said, it allows people to see her positivity and gives her the chance to be a role model for people with disabilities.

Mosean Wilson brought the soul with an original song “Slipped Away.” An only child, Wilson was raised by his grandparents, and found his father dead of a drug overdose when he was 21. Wilson just wanted to provide a better life for himself and his daughter, transforming his desire into his belting vocals.

Next Sunday is the final night of auditions before the hopefuls head to the re-vamped Hollywood Week on Monday. Here’s who made the cut last night: