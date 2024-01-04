Katt Williams Calls Out Cedric The Entertainer For Allegedly Stealing One Of His Jokes

Katt Williams is sharing his side of the story when it comes to Cedric the Entertainer allegedly stealing one of his jokes.

“He thought that I was just a no-name comedian and that he could take this joke and nobody would know,” Williams said on Wednesday’s (January 3rd) episode of the Club Shay Shay podcast. “The issue was that I had already done this particular joke on BET’s ComicView twice. It had done so well on BET’s ComicView that they made it part of the commercial.”

The Scary Movie 5 actor continued, “This is not just a random joke, this is my best joke and it’s my last joke and it’s my closing joke. 1998, I’m doing this joke; Cedric comes to The Comedy Store. He watches me in the audience; he comes backstage; he tells me what a great job I did and how much he loves the joke. Two years later, he’s doing that as his last joke on The Original Kings of Comedy and he’s doing it verbatim, he just changed my car into a spaceship.”

Cedric the Entertainer responded to these claims in Club Shay Shay’s Instagram comments section. “Revisionist History, regardless of whatever Katts opinion My career can’t be reduced to One Joke Katt Williams claims as his,” the Barbershop actor wrote. “I been over 40 movies, my specials and brand speaks volumes for I am. The ppl I have put on including ‘Katt in the Hat’. At the Gibson Amphitheater.”