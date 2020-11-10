Katie Holmes Talks Lockdown Silver Linings

Katie Holmes took to Vogue Australia in an essay that shares her thoughts on how the pandemic has made her a better and more introspective person.

Holmes, who shares Suri Cruise, 14, with her ex Tom Cruise, writes that the mother-daughter bonding time was "the most precious gift."

She adds: "Hobbies such as sewing, painting and writing became new hallmarks of satisfaction and having had time at home to just be. To listen. To live for a moment in time without the pressure of results and instead appreciate the natural rhythms of mother and daughter was the most precious gift.”

Holmes writes: "During this time of uncertainty, remembering to be creative and positive has been something I have tried to keep at the forefront of my mind. Throughout this experience the through-line for me has been a heightened awareness of each moment and really taking it in and appreciating it."

It also led to a new appreciation for her parents and friends: "My mom’s eyes were brighter, my dad’s hands even stronger and our hugs much tighter. Taking time in Washington Square Park with a friend whose little child was taking his first steps brought me back to when my own child began to walk. I felt nostalgic and in awe of the power of time and the continuation of life."

She believes this time has made us “better people. The absence of routine, the revelation of truths that lie just below the surface, the challenge of moving forwards despite fear, and the willingness to be open to what our new world will be, are realities that have connected us all.”