Katie Holmes Confirms New Romance With Emilio Vitolo Jr.

After a long, secretive romance with Jamie Foxx that ended last year, it seems Katie Holmes is getting more comfy with PDAs. Holmes was seen in full make-out mode with Emilio Vitolo Jr. during a date at Peasant Restaurant.

The 41-year-old Dawson’s Creek alum was spotted perched on the 31-year-old chef’s lap kissing. They were first spotted out in Soho last week. Vitolo works at Emilio’s Ballato, which his father—also Emilio—bought in the 90s. The restaurant is a hot spot for celebs. Fans include Joe Jonas, Whoopi Goldberg, Justin Bieber, Bradley Cooper and Rihanna. Vitolo has been spotted hanging with Jonas, his wife Sophie Turner and brother, Nick Jonas and Bella Hadid.

“Katie is like a teenager in love right now — he makes her giddy!” a source tells ET.

Before dating Foxx for six years, she was married to Tom Cruise from 2006-2012.