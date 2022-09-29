Katie Couric Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Katie Couric announced Wednesday (September 28th) that she has ben undergoing treatment for breast cancer.

The 65-year-old former Today show anchor shared on her personal website that she was diagnosed on June 21st and underwent surgery on July 14th and began radiation in September.

She wrote, “Please get your annual mammogram. I was six months late this time. I shudder to think what might have happened if I had put it off longer. But just as importantly, please find out if you need additional screening.”