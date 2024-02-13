Kate Winslet Says Her Rise To Fame Following ‘Titanic’ Was ‘Horrible’

Kate Winslet got candid with Net-a-Porter in an interview published Monday (February 12th) about her experience following the success of Titanic in 1997. The Ammonite actor, who was 22 when the film came out, revealed that the fame that followed was “horrible.”

“[Young women now] know how to use their voice,” she told the outlet. “I felt like [in the aftermath of ‘Titanic’] I had to look a certain way, or be a certain thing, and because media intrusion was so significant at that time, my life was quite unpleasant.”

“Journalists would always say, ‘After “Titanic,” you could have done anything and yet you chose to do these small things’…and I was like, ‘Yeah, you bet your f—king life I did! Because, guess what, being famous was horrible,’” Winslet added. “I was grateful, of course. I was in my early twenties and I was able to get a flat. But I didn’t want to be followed literally feeding the ducks.”