Kate Winslet, Mia Threapleton, Rachel True + More!

SEE KATE WINSLET STAR ALONGSIDE HER DAUGHTER MIA THREAPLETON IN THE TRAILER FOR ‘I AM RUTH:’ According to Variety, the first trailer for I Am Ruth has been released, showing Kate Winslet starring opposite her real-life daughter Mia Threapleton in a feature-length family drama. In the trailer, Ruth (Winslet) struggles with her daughter Freya’s (Threapleton) unhealthy relationship with social media.

RACHEL TRUE TO REPRISE ROLE IN ‘HALF BAKED’ SEQUEL: According to Deadline, Half Baked 2 has finished production in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, with Rachel True reprising her role as Mary Jane in the sequel. The cast also includes Dexter Darden, Moses Storm, Ramona Young, Ash Santos, Joel Courtney, and David Koechner.

CHECK OUT FIRST-LOOK PHOTOS OF ’80 FOR BRADY:’ People shared exclusive first-look photos of the upcoming film 80 For Brady on Tuesday (November 15th), starring Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno, Sally Field, and Tom Brady. The movie is “inspired by the true story of four best friends living life to the fullest when they take a wild trip to the 2017 Super Bowl LI to see their hero Tom Brady play.”

WATCH THE TRAILER FOR ‘MAGIC MIKE’S LAST DANCE:’ According to Variety, Warner Bros. released the trailer for Magic Mike’s Last Dance on Tuesday (November 15th), the final film in Channing Tatum’s male stripper series. The film, which stars Tatum and Salma Hayek, is set to arrive in theaters on Feb. 10th, 2023.