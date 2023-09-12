Kate Winslet Comments On Shooting Nude Scenes For ‘Lee’

Kate Winslet shared how she mentally prepared to shoot nude scenes for her forthcoming movie Lee, a biopic about photographer and photojournalist Lee Miller, in a cover story for Vogue published on Monday (September 11th). Miller photographed the events of World War II for Vogue, but she sometimes posed topless for other photos as well.

“You know I had to be really f—ing brave about letting my body be its softest version of itself and not hiding from that,” the Titanic actress told the outlet. “I know better than to waste precious energy on criticizing my physical self.”

She added, “I think any woman is better off just saying: I believe in myself. It doesn’t matter what other people think; this is who I am —let’s get on with it.”