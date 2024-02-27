Kate Winslet Applauds ‘Young Women’ For Standing Up Against ‘Fat-Shaming’

Kate Winslet reflected on the “fat-shaming” she experienced early in her career during an appearance on the Today show Monday (February 26th).

“It’s really interesting how much it has changed,” the Titanic actor told host Hoda Kotb, commenting on how “fat-shaming” was common “back in the day.”

She added, “I think about the moments I did have to kind of say, ‘Well look, I’m going to be myself. And I have curves. And this is who I am.’”

The Mare of Easttown actor shared her appreciation for how different things are now. “It’s changed because young women now, they’re born with a voice. They have a voice, they’re learning how to hang on to it, they stand up for themselves,” she said. “They know that they matter. They count for something.”