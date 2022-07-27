Kate Moss Felt ‘Vulnerable And Scared’ During Calvin Klein Photoshoot With Mark Wahlberg

Kate Moss got candid about her experience modeling for Calvin Klein in the 1990s on a recent episode of BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs. Moss went topless for a photoshoot with Mark Wahlberg in 1992, during which she shared that she felt “vulnerable and scared.”

On Wahlberg, Moss said, “He was very macho, and it was all about him. He had a big entourage. I was just this kind of model.” The show Entourage was inspired by Wahlberg’s life.

The model added that she felt “completely” objectified. “I think they played on my vulnerability. I was quite young and innocent, so Calvin loved that,” Moss said.