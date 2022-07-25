Kate Moss Explains Why She Took The Stand In Johnny Depp’s Defamation Trial

Kate Moss appeared on the BBC radio show Desert Island Discs recently and commented on her involvement in Johnny Depp’s defamation trial against his ex-wife, Amber Heard.

The model brought up her friend, John Galliano, who was found guilty of anti-Semitic abuse in 2011, when asked why she testified in support of Depp.

“I believe in the truth, and I believe in fairness and justice. I know that John Galliano is not a bad person – he had an alcohol problem and people turn. People aren’t themselves when they drink, and they say things that they would never say if they were sober,” she said.

Moss, who was in a relationship with Depp between 1994 and 1998, added, “I know the truth about Johnny [Depp]. I know he never kicked me down the stairs. I had to say that truth.”