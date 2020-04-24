Kate Middleton Shares Relatable Instagram Vs. Reality Post

Kate Middleton is never more relatable than when she gets real about motherhood. The mom of three revealed a behind-the-scenes look at a birthday portrait session with her son Prince Louis in celebration of his second birthday. Posting a handful of pics Thursday, she showed a smiling Louis in a bright shirt, with a perfect array of rainbow paint colors on his outstretched hands.

Then she followed it up with a reality check, showing Louis’ face and lips covered in decidedly blended rainbow colors.

The caption reads: “Thank you for all your lovely messages on Prince Louis’ second birthday. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share new photographs of Prince Louis, taken by The Duchess this April.”

The stay-at-home art fun was part of his birthday in quarantine with siblings Prince George, 6, and Princess Charlotte, 5 next month. The family is staying at their country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk.