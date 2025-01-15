Kate Middleton Says She’s “Relieved” Her Cancer Is In Remission

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, announced on social media that she is in remission following a cancer diagnosis last year, which she had been undergoing chemotherapy for since December 2023. “It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focused on recovery,” she wrote. “As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support.” The mother of three also thanked The Royal Marsden hospital and shared her new role as Joint Patron to support cancer research and patient wellbeing. (THR)