Kate Middleton Reveals She’s Undergoing Cancer Treatment

In a heartfelt video message, Catherine, Princess Of Wales, revealed that she has been diagnosed with cancer. “In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous,” she said. “The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.”

The type and stage of the cancer was not revealed. Kate added that she and Prince William needed time to explain the situation to thier children, and asked for “time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment.” The announcement follows rampant speculation about Kate’s health and her absence from public view in recent months. Her father-in-law, King Charles, was also recently diagnosed with cancer.