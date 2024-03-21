Kate Middleton Medical Records Part Of Security Breach

The prestigious London Clinic, known for treating members of the royal family, is conducting an investigation into a potential breach of privacy laws. Reports claim that staff at the clinic attempted to view Kate Middleton’s private medical records without authorization. The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), a privacy watchdog in the UK, confirmed that they have received a breach report and are currently investigating the matter.

NHS staff can face criminal charges for accessing private medical records without permission. The London Clinic immediately contacted Kensington Palace to report the breach after detecting the unauthorized access.

The incident has drawn attention due to speculations surrounding Kate’s absence from public duties, which began after her planned abdominal surgery in January.