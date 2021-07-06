Kate Middleton Isolates After COVID Exposure

Kate Middleton is isolating at home after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID, Kensington Palace shared Monday.

“Last week the Duchess of Cambridge came into contact with someone who has subsequently tested positive for COVID-19,” a spokesperson for the palace said.

“Her Royal Highness is not experiencing any symptoms, but is following all relevant government guidelines and is self-isolating at home.”

The 39-year-old had to cancel her participation in an event honoring the 73rd anniversary of Britain’s National Health Service. Prince William does not have to isolate and is expected to attend. William himself had COVID last April, with reports saying he was “hit pretty hard” and “struggled to breathe.”

Kate attended a number of public events recently, including the Wimbledon tennis championships and a Euro 2020 soccer match. She received her first dose of coronavirus vaccine in May.