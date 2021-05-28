Kate Hudson Shocked By Matthew McConaughey's Possible Gubernatorial Run

Kate Hudson was shocked to learn that Matthew McConaughey is seriously considering running for governor of Texas.

Rob Lowe broke the news to the actress on his podcast, Literally! on Wednesday (May 26th) and she announced that she needed to take a sip of her drink to help digest the news about her How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days costar.

Hudson said, “I, honestly, if he does want to get into politics, I believe that Matthew, you probably wouldn't get a politician who would care as much as he does, you know? I think he's very authentic in how much heart, um, but the governor of Texas is a big job. I mean, is that what we're talking about? The governor of Texas? … Oh, wow."

She added, “But I actually feel like he’d have a real chance.”

According to the Dallas Morning News, Hudson is right. He’s currently polling higher than the incumbent, Governor Greg Abbot.