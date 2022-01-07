Kate Hudson Shares Her Most Embarrassing Date

Kate Hudson shared the story of her most embarrassing date during a game of Truth or Drink on her Instagram page Thursday (Jan. 6th).

She told fans, “My most embarrassing date – I wasn’t embarrassed. I just went from one date to another date in the same date. So I showed up with one date and I left with another.”

The incident must’ve happened quite a few years ago. She announced her engagement to Danny Fujikawa, the father to her 3-year-old daughter, last year.