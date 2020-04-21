Kate Hudson Moved to Tears During Social Distancing Birthday Parade

Kate Hudson turned 41 Sunday and was feted by family and friends. Her children, Ryder Robinson (16), Bingham Bellamy(8) and Rani Hudson-Fujikawa (1), kicked the party off by serving her birthday breakfast in bed, which she dubbed her “favorite birthday present.”

Another fantastic moment was when members of her inner circle came and had a “surprise parade party.” On Instagram Stories, she said her “heart burst” and she was moved to tears by the unexpected tribute.

Her famous mom Goldie Hawn greeted her on Instagram: “I love you deeply and can’t imagine my life without you. You entered this world wide-eyed and ready to roll. And look at you now! I’m so proud!”

“I felt so much love today, and I just want you guys all to know that all of your birthday wishes were seen and felt and it made my day. So, thank you,” Hudson said via Instagram.