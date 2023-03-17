Kate Bosworth, Justin Long, Ariana Madix + More!

KATE BOSWORTH AND JUSTIN LONG ARE REPORTEDLY ENGAGED: After Kate Bosworth appeared on the red carpet wearing a diamond ring on her left hand during Vanity Fair’s Oscars afterparty, many speculated that she and Justin Long were engaged. According to Entertainment Tonight, the rumors are true! A source told the outlet, “They are both thrilled, and their loved ones are incredibly happy for them. They make an amazing couple and they’re so excited.”

ARIANA MADIX SPEAKS OUT AMID SCANDOVAL DRAMA: Ariana Madix is breaking her silence after it was revealed that her boyfriend of nearly a decade, Tom Sandoval, and their Vanderpump Rules costar Raquel Leviss are having an affair. Madix took to Instagram on Thursday (March 16th) and thanked “friends, family, and people i’ve never even met,” for their “outpouring of love and support” since the news broke. “when i have felt like i couldn’t even stand, you all have given me the strength to continue and seen me through my darkest hours. to say i have been devastated and broken is an understatement,” she wrote. Madix added, “i am so fucking lucky to have the best support system in the world and i hope i can repay every single person for the love you have shown me. what doesn’t kill me better run.”

JEREMY RENNER SHARES TOUCHING NOTE WRITTEN BY HIS NEPHEW: According to Entertainment Tonight, Jeremy Renner shared a picture of a sweet note written by his nephew to his Instagram stories Wednesday (March 15th). “I am very lucky because my uncle is hawk-eye (witch is 1 of the Avengers),” the handwritten note reads. “I am also very lucky that my uncle is alive from his accident.” The Mayor of Kingstown captioned the snapshot, “Love my little man. Bless you Auggie.”

ZENDAYA AND TOM HOLLAND ARE PHOTOGRAPHED HOLDING HANDS AT SUPERMARKET IN LONDON: Zendaya and Tom Holland could not be cuter. Page Six reports that the couple were photographed holding hands—as well as their respective coffees—at a supermarket in London recently. A romantic relationship between the Spider-Man costars was confirmed in July of 2021.