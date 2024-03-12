Kate Beckinsale Shares Tearful Photos From A Hospital Bed

Kate Beckinsale shared a series of tearful selfies taken from a hospital bed to mark UK Mother’s Day and her mother’s birthday. Although she mentioned being “sick,” she did not provide specific details, prompting her followers to express worry about her health. She also shared a text exchange with her mother, expressing relief and gratitude for the gifts received.

Beckinsale last went public about a health scare back in 2019 after suffering a ruptured ovarian cyst. The actress has recently been mourning her stepfather, TV director Roy Battersby, who died of a “massive stroke” in January at 87 while battling two forms of cancer.