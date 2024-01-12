Kate Beckinsale, Michael Strahan, Kristen Stewart + More!

KATE BECKINSALE RUSHED TO THE HOSPITAL FOLLOWING THE GOLDEN GLOBES: Kate Beckinsale was a presenter at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday (January 7th), but the Serendipity actor revealed on Instagram later in the week that sadly, her night ended at the hospital. According to Deadline, Beckinsale’s stepfather, Roy Battersby, was recovering from a stroke. Last month, the Pearl Harbor actor wrote, “We need a miracle. This week has taken an even scarier turn involving the health of my beloved stepdad, Roy, and we need every tiny scrap of love and magic in the hope he pulls through.” On Wednesday (January 10th), Beckinsale posted a black square to her Instagram page, which led many to assume that her stepfather had passed away.

MICHAEL STRAHAN’S DAUGHTER REVEALS BRAIN TUMOR DIAGNOSIS ON ‘GOOD MORNING AMERICA:’ On Thursday’s (January 11th) episode of Good Morning America, Michael Strahan sat down with his daughter, Isabella, as they revealed she’s been seeking treatment for a malignant brain tumor called a medulloblastoma. She underwent emergency surgery on October 27th—the day before her 19th birthday. Her “next step” is to receive chemotherapy treatment at Duke Children’s Hospital & Health Center in Durham, North Carolina. “That’s my next step. I’m ready for it to start and be one day closer to being over,” she said. “I’m very excited for this whole process to wrap. But you just have to keep living every day, I think, through the whole thing.”

KRISTEN STEWART COMMENTS ON JODIE FOSTER DEFENDING HER DURING CHEATING SCANDAL: Kristen Stewart is grateful for the support that her onscreen mother, Jodie Foster, gave her after she was photographed kissing Rupert Sanders while dating Robert Pattinson in 2012. Stewart told Variety that Foster coming to her defense was “such a truly kind act.” At the time, the Nyad actor advocated for “a kid actor’s right to be a kid” in an op-ed for the Daily Beast. Stewart added, “I really needed Jodie to unpack that for other people before I could even understand.” Foster also commented on the whole debacle now, telling Variety, “When you’re in your 20s, you do all sorts of stupid s–t. I felt for her. I wish for her that she had the space and the privacy to be able to explore herself so that she could be a full human being.”

KALEY CUOCO SAYS SHE WANTED TO ‘STRANGLE’ A WOMAN DURING CONFRONTATION ON A PLANE: Kaley Cuoco detailed her nine-month-old daughter Matilda’s first flight during a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The Flight Attendant actor said she and her boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey, planned ahead of time to bring a sound machine because “it’s the only thing she can go sleep to.” On the flight, she explained, “So, she’s crying … She finally falls asleep and she’s on Tom, and the sound machine is on and we were, like [sighs].” Then a flight attendant stopped by and said, “’Hey, one of the passengers would love if you would turn the sound machine off’”—causing her and Pelphry to become “so angry.” They later learned that it was the woman in front of them who made the request. “The lady turns around,” the Big Bang Theory actor added. “And she goes, ‘Oh, so your daughter does know how to smile!’ It was in that moment I understood why women end up on Dateline. I could have strangled her … I could have thrown that woman off the plane.”